Last minute Raksha Bandhan style guide: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 3 outfits to try this festive season

Raksha Bandhan 2022, the special day is here! Looking your best is one of the most important things to do on festive occasions. Considering it is a working week for everyone, some last-minute style hack is the only option to finalise your outfit for Raksha Bandhan. Samantha, the style queen, as we all know leaves no stone unturned when it comes to creating a fashion statement. She has been setting a benchmark at award shows, runways, airports and or any event.

Worry not as we’ve got you 'last minute' outfit hacks for Raksha Bandhan! It's time for us to take some inspiration from Sam's wardrobe.

A simple cotton dress!

Trust Samantha to show us how to style a simple cotton dress like a pro. For spending time at home or intimate family gatherings, there is nothing like the one cotton slip dress in your wardrobe. Wear your look like Samantha with a delicate neckpiece, minimal makeup, and neutral lip colour and you are good to go.

Less is more!

Samantha's yellow ochre plain dress with a dupatta is our festive favourite. You can also team up this classic ensemble with a floral scarf. Dress yours up with a pair of statement earrings and you are ready for a comfortable, and fuss-free festive look this Raksha Bandhan. Sam's outfit is from Saaki World.

Give your traditional look a modern spin!

Well, comfort over everything during busy festive days! All you need to do is recycle your off-shoulder maxi dress and accessorise it with statement earrings. You can add a headband to this look to give your look a sweet spin.

