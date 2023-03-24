Last rites will be a family affair: Ajith Kumar and family release a statement as father P S Mani passes away

P Subramaniam Mani, father of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar passed away today in Chennai. He was 84. According to media reports, Ajith's father had been suffering from paralysis and other age-related ailments for some time now. The reports coming in say that he passed away peacefully in his sleep. Mani is survived by his wife Mohini and three sons Ajith Kumar, Anil Kumar, and Anupam Kumar. The sudden news of the passing has taken the Tamil cinema by shock.

Family request for private, quiet funeral arrangements

The statement from Anil Kumar on behalf of the entire family, read "Our father, P.S. Mani passed away in the early hours of this morning in his sleep after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago." The industry is paying its final tributes from all corners including fans of the superstar Ajith. The family has also expressed making the funeral a private affair away from grief in isolation from all the noise surrounding the demise.

Celebs offer condolences to Ajith Kumar' family

The condolence notes keep coming in from esteemed names like actor STR aka Silambarasan, Kamal Haasan, and others. Other celebrities including actor/politician R Sarathkumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin have offered condolences. Ajith Kumar is not active on social media but his manager has shared the news on Twitter. Ajith Kumar was next reported to start shooting for his next tentatively titled, "Ajith Kumar 62".

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away; Fans offer condolences 'more power to you'