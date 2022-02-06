Lata Mangeshkar Demise: Mahesh Babu says 'There will never be another'; Kajal Aggarwal & others mourn the loss

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today morning, February 6, 2022. The legend breathed her last at 8:12 AM at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. A lot of South celebs like Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, and others have paid their tribute to the queen of soul and music on social media.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations... Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another."

Kajal Aggarwal also paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and said her legacy will go on.

Hey Sinamika actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "The voice of love, hope, Bhakti, heartbreak,dreams, the voice of romance will eternally be yours. The heavens got lucky today."

AR Rahman, R Madhavan, SS Rajamouli, Vishnu Manchu are among many others who paid a heartfelt tribute to India's nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar.

Take a look:

As per government sources, ANI tweeted, "Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect."

For the unversed, the legendary singer was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she tested positive for COVID-19. After a battle of 28 days, she left for heavenly abode today. Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata didi, gave a statement to the media regarding her demise today morning.

He said, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19."

RIP legend!