Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Samantha, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika pay tribute

Lata Mangeshkar with her divine voice won millions of hearts in India and across the globe. Hindi cinema was truly blessed to have the legendary singer. Known as the 'Nightingale of India' and 'Queen of Melody', Lata Mangeshkar passed away today due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome due to COVID-19. Many celebs from the South cinema are paying a tribute to the legend.

Radikaa Sarathkumar shared a major b&w throwback photo with Lata Mangeshkar as she mourned the loss. Taking it on Twitter, she wrote, "A great loss to the nation and our lives #RipLataMangeshkar I listen to your voice everyday and I will keep continuing listening everyday . You will always be in our hearts and lives."

Many others celebs have expressed their deep grief over the demise of the legendary singer. Balakrishna released a statement as he paid tribute to her. Others celebs like Samantha, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Dulquer Salmaan, Allu Arjun, Keerthy Suresh, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, director Gopichand and others have also tweeted as the queen of melody passed away today, on February 6.

Megastar Chiranjeevi says she lived an extraordinary life as he paid a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. "Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more. The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar," the Godfather actor wrote on Twitter.

Keerthy Suresh wrote, " Heartbroken and at a loss of words to hear about India’s Nightingale, Lata ji’s demise. Indian cinema has lost one of it’s gems… but she will live on through her music for ever. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Check out what others have to say about the 'Nightingale of India' who has left us with her unparalleled body of work for generations.

