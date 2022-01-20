Late actor Dasari Narayana Rao's son Arun booked for drink and drive case?

Late Dasari Narayana Rao's son Arun has hit the headlines yet again for all the wrong reasons. According to media reports, a case has been registered against the actor for driving under the influence of alcohol and ramming into several vehicles near Syed Nagar on Banjara Hills Road No. 12.

This happened arounf 10:30 PM on Wednesday. He also dragged a two-wheeler vehicle belonging from the same area. Syed Afzal Ali, the owner of the two-wheeler vehicle has reportedly lodged a complaint at the Banjara Hills police station. Arun Kumar has been booked under Sections 279, 336, Motor Vehicles Act as well as the drink and drive case. Dasari Arun Kumar also appeared at the police station for further investigation.

Last year in August, Dasari Arun Kumar allegedly insulted a former employee Narsimhulu who quit after Dasari Narayana passed away. Reports suggested Narsimhulu was not been paid his dues and he approached Arun asking him for the same. That's when he insulted him and the worker decided to file a complaint against him. A case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act has been booked against Arjun.

