Late actor Nitish Veera’s throwback video of thanking Dhanush surfaces online; Makes fans emotional
Nitish Veera, who passed away recently, has played supporting roles in movies with Dhanush namely Pudhupettai and Asuran. While Pudhupettai had him playing a small role, Asuran saw the actor playing a key supporting role. A throwback video of the actor has come up online, where the actor can be seen talking about his role in Asuran. In the video, Nitish can be seen saying that Dhanush has not changed a bit and remains the same humble actor that he was while shooting Pudhupettai.
Met him in Chennai , at a coffee shop.. 2 month before. Such a nice person. His role in #pudhupettai #asuran we can't forget it.
Can't believe this news. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPNitisVeera #Nitishveera #Nithishveera
Apart from Pudhupettai and Asuran, Nitish has acted in films including Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Sindhanai Sei before Rajinikanth starrer Kaala in which he played the role of Kathiravan, Rajinikanth and Eashwari Rao's son. Nitish will be next seen playing a pivotal role in Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer Laabam. It is to be noted that the director of Laabam S. P. Jananathan passed away a few months back after suffering brain damage.
