Late actor Vivek's family sends his ashes to the ancestral village and what they did next will surprise you

In his memory, many celebs also planted saplings to continue the legacy that Vivek has left behind.

Tamil actor and comedian Vivek passed away recently in Chennai due to cardiac arrest. His health condition was said to be critical when he was admitted to the hospital. Vivek's sudden demise left the entire Tamil industry in a shock. In his memory, many celebs also planted saplings to continue the legacy that Vivek has left behind. After being cremated at the Virugambakkam crematorium amidst his family members and fans, his ashes were sent to his ancestral village Perungotoor near Madurai.

According to reports, Vivek's relatives conducted a puja in Perungotoor and his ashes were then used to plant saplings. Yes, the family members planted saplings at the burial ground to pay tribute to him. This is winning hearts and is highly laudable! Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 4 fame Ramya Pandian planted 59 trees to mark his age at the SP office, Thiruvallur.

Ramya Pandian wrote, “As a tribute to Vivek sir, we've planted 59 saplings at SP office thiruvallur... He has been an inspiration to me and I promise to continue the legacy that he has left behind. He will live in our hearts always! Thank you @communitreeindia and thank you so much Aravindhan sir Superintendent of police Thiruvallur district… Happy Earth day”.

Also Read | Vijay visits late actor Vivek's family to offer condolences as he returns from Georgia

"Actor Padma Shri Dr. Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11:00 am today to the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate Cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination," the hospital had released a statement about Vivek's health on Friday.

Credits :Indiaglitz

Share your comment ×