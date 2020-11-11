  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Late Chiranjeevi & Meghana Raj Sarja's son's naming ceremony to be held at home tomorrow

According to the latest reports, Sarja family is all set to host the naming ceremony of the newborn tomorrow at their home.
4924 reads Mumbai
Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj SarjaLate Chiranjeevi & Meghana Raj Sarja's son's naming ceremony to be held at home tomorrow
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Meghana Raj and late Chiranjeevi Sarja's newborn son brought joyous moments to Sarja family and a reason to celebrate. The first photos of the newborn with uncle Dhruva Sarja managed to light up the Internet. It is the most emotional yet happiest moment for the family as they welcomed a new member. Now, according to the latest reports, Sarja family is all set to host the naming ceremony of the newborn tomorrow at their home. The cradle ceremony will be held tomorrow and will be attended only by family members. 

Chiranjeevi and Meghana Raj got married on May 2, 2018. When the actor passed away, the actress was 5 months pregnant. After Chiranjeevi's demise, the doting wife penned an emotional yet beautiful note for the actor on Instagram. She wrote, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again, but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru."

Also Read: Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's newborn son gets a cute nickname from his maternal grandfather

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja had already bought a silver cradle as a gift for the newborn. According to reports, the silver cradle is worth Rs 10 Lakhs. 

Meghana's father Sundar Raj later interacted with the media and revealed the nickname for his grandson. He said, "I have decided to call him Chintu. He is Chiru's son Chintu. He is here to take away our chinthe (worries), hence I chose Chintu for me. We are extremely happy and will have a grand naming ceremony soon."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times Of India

You may like these
Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's newborn son gets a cute nickname from his maternal grandfather
Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana's son born on their engagement anniversary; Family says it's destined to be
Dhruva Sarja gets emotional after the arrival of Chiranjeevi’s son; Says Chiru is back with him all over again
Chiranjeevi Sarja’s fans distribute sweets, burst crackers outside hospital after the arrival of junior
Late Chiranjeevi Sarja & Meghana Raj blessed with a baby boy; First pics of newborn with Dhruva Sarja go viral
Meghana Raj Sarja calls Chiranjeevi Sarja her world; Shares PHOTO on his birth anniversary

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement