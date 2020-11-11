Late Chiranjeevi & Meghana Raj Sarja's son's naming ceremony to be held at home tomorrow

According to the latest reports, Sarja family is all set to host the naming ceremony of the newborn tomorrow at their home.

Meghana Raj and late Chiranjeevi Sarja's newborn son brought joyous moments to Sarja family and a reason to celebrate. The first photos of the newborn with uncle Dhruva Sarja managed to light up the Internet. It is the most emotional yet happiest moment for the family as they welcomed a new member. Now, according to the latest reports, Sarja family is all set to host the naming ceremony of the newborn tomorrow at their home. The cradle ceremony will be held tomorrow and will be attended only by family members.

Chiranjeevi and Meghana Raj got married on May 2, 2018. When the actor passed away, the actress was 5 months pregnant. After Chiranjeevi's demise, the doting wife penned an emotional yet beautiful note for the actor on Instagram. She wrote, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again, but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru."

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja had already bought a silver cradle as a gift for the newborn. According to reports, the silver cradle is worth Rs 10 Lakhs.

Meghana's father Sundar Raj later interacted with the media and revealed the nickname for his grandson. He said, "I have decided to call him Chintu. He is Chiru's son Chintu. He is here to take away our chinthe (worries), hence I chose Chintu for me. We are extremely happy and will have a grand naming ceremony soon."

