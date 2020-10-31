Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's newborn son gets a cute nickname from his maternal grandfather

New mommy Meghana's father Sundar Raj also told media how October 22 is a special date.

Meghana Raj recently gave birth to a baby boy and the family members welcomed the newborn in a grand way possible. Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's newborn brought the happiest moment in the family. The first few moments of the newborn with uncle Dhruva Sarja from the hospital took social media by storm. Meghana's father Sundar Raj later interacted with the media outside the hospital and expressed their joyous moment in a few words. He also revealed the cute nickname for the little boy as it will remind them of late Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Sundar Raj revealed the nickname for his grandson while speaking to the media. He said, "I have decided to call him Chintu. He is Chiru's son Chintu. He is here to take away our chinthe (worries), hence I chose Chintu for me. We are extremely happy and will have a grand naming ceremony soon." Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, due to a massive heart attack.

New mommy Meghana's father Sundar Raj also told media how October 22 is a special date. "Three years ago, it was on this very date that Meghana and Chiru were engaged. This is a very pleasant coincidence and it also shows how some things are destined to be and today is one such day when we have welcomed my son in law once again into this world," he said while interacting with the media outside the hospital.

Credits :India Today

