Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's son named Raayan Raj Sarja; Watch priceless VIDEO

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana's son, who is already star, finally has a name. Meghana took to social media and shared an adorable video to reveal the name of her son. The little munchkin is named Raayan Raj Sarja. The video shows happy memories of Chiranjeevi with her and wrote the name 'Raayan Raj Sarja, our Prince'.

Meghana Sarja took to Instagram and shared a video consisting of happy memories with her husband Chiranjeevi as she reveals the name of their son. The video is a compilation of clippings from her and Chiranjeevi Sarja's Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. In the end, one can see Raayan also flaunting his big eyes and smile, which is literally all things cute.

Watch the video here:

A day before announcing the name of her son, she shared a promo video, which created so much anticipation about what would his name be. Meghana frequently shares pictures and videos with her baby boy and they go viral in seconds.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: Complaint filed against Mani Ratnam as a horse dies during shoot in Hyderabad

For the uninitiated, Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. After being in a 10-year relationship with Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj married the actor in 2018. She welcomed her son in October last year as her husband died when she was 5-month pregnant.