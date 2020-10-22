Late Chiranjeevi Sarja & Meghana Raj blessed with a baby boy; First pics of newborn with Dhruva Sarja go viral

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj are blessed with a baby boy and the first photos of the newborn are too adorable to miss.

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and his wife Meghana Raj are blessed with a baby boy and the first photos of the newborn with uncle Dhruva Sarja are going viral on social media. It is the most emotional yet happiest moment for the family as they welcome a new member and the same reflects in the first photos from the hospital. The first few moments of the newborn with uncle Dhruva Sarja from the hospital have surfaced on social media and they are too adorable to miss. One can see in the photos, Dhruva holding the baby boy and in the next picture, he is seen getting the newborn blessings from father Chiranjeevi Sarja.

One of the most beloved actors of the Kannada film industry, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020. The actor suffered a massive attack and his sudden demise had left everyone teary-eyed. The family will never get over the loss and is a harsh reality that he is no longer with us but now that Junior Chiru is born, Sarja family is over the moon. Earlier this month, Meghana Raj had shared beautiful photos from her baby shower ceremony. She wrote, "My two most special beings, this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA."

Check out Junior Chiru's photos with uncle Dhruva Sarja:

Also Read: Dhruva Sarja gifs silver cradle worth Rs 10 lakh for Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja’s future baby?

Chiranjeevi and Meghana Raj got married on May 2, 2018. When the actor passed away, the actress was 5 months pregnant. After Kannada actor's demise, the doting wife penned an emotional yet beautiful note for the actor on Instagram.

She wrote, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again, but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru."

Blessings to the newborn and congratulations to the Sarja family!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×