Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's family shares baby shower video of Meghana Raj: Junior Chiru coming soon

Chiranjeevi Sarja's family and his brother Dhruva Sarja have shared a beautiful video from Meghana Raj's baby shower.

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s actress-wife Meghana Sarja is expecting their first child and a few photos from her baby shower recently surfaced on social media. The gorgeous mommy-to-be also took to Instagram and shared a few lovely photos from the baby shower event, which was attended by their close friends and family members. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "My two most special beings this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA." Now, Chiranjeevi Sarja's family and his brother Dhruva Sarja has shared a beautiful video from Meghana Raj's baby shower.

Sharing the video, he wrote, 'Happy Birthday CHIRU.. my Love FOREVER..Junior Chiru coming soon." The family is all set to welcome the newborn and the excitement for the same is pretty evident in the video. Meghana looks adorable as she flaunts her baby bump and family can be seen spreading all the joy and happiness to welcome the baby. Well, the family has lost a precious gem and Chiranjeevi Sarja's family will never recover from the loss. However, they are doing everything best possible to spread smiles.

CLICK ON THE VIDEO TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Sharing a fam-jam picture alongside the late actor's cut out, Meghana wrote on Instagram, "Some are called friends... but they are called MC’s Forever LIFELINES! My CONSTANTS! blessed to have u guys in our life!."

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. He was 39.

Credits :Instagram

