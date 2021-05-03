  1. Home
Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's son looking at his father's photo frame in this cute video will melt your heart

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's son's latest video is so touching and it is sure to bring a bright smile on your face.
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja had a lot of plans and was super excited to welcome his first child with Meghana Raj. However, life had different plans. He passed away due to massive cardiac arrest when his wife Meghana was just 5-month pregnant. The sudden demise of Kannada actor left the entire Kannada film industry in shock and heartbroken. Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 but the void is hard to fill and the family is still dealing with his loss. However, Meghana is keeping everything positive and is spending most of her time with their son. 

Recently, she shared a heartwarming video of Jr. Chiru trying to talk and touch his father's photo frame. This video is sure to leave you emotional and is one of the best things you'll see on the Internet today. Captioning the video, she wrote, "Our miracle...forever and always! #JrC #chiranjeevisarja." Fans and close friends of Meghna are dropping wonderful comments and heart emoticons on Jr. C's latest video. 


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)

Also Read: Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj recalls his last words and moments with her and family 

Meanwhile, Meghana Raj turns a year older today, May 3. To unversed, Meghana Raj is the only daughter of film actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai. After being in a 10-year relationship with Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana got engaged to him on October 22, 2017. They tied the knot in 2018. 

