Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's son Rayaan says 'papa & dada' as mom Meghana Raj cheers for him; Watch

Late Chiranjaveei Sarja & Meghana Raj's son Rayaan Raj Sarja is no less superstar than his dad. The actress often shared snippets of her little one and they are all things cute. Now, yet again, she shared another adorable video of Raayan and it is the cutest thing you will watch today on the internet.

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife and actress Meghana Raj took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her son Raayan Raj Sarja calling his father. Yes, in the video, the little munchkin can be seen saying 'dada' and 'papa' as his mom cheers for him with a bright smile and hugs. The mother and son duo are all hearts and we just can't stop watching this adorable video.

Recently, on a reality show aired on Colors Kannada, Meghana Raj recalled her first Valentine's Day gift by Chiranjeevi Sarja. She also broke down upon watching the throwback video.

Meghana tied the knot with Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja on 2 May 2018 after 10 years of relationship. The actress was 5 months pregnant when Chiru passed away due to a massive heart attack. Their son Raayan Raj Sarja was born in October, 2020.

Meanwhile, Meghana Raj announced her comeback to films after 2 years of her husband's Chiranjeevi death. She will be returning to films with Vishal's upcoming untitled project produced by Chiranjeevi's best friend and director Pannaga Bharana.

