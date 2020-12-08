Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj, newborn son test positive for COVID 19: We will fight this battle

Meghana Raj took to Instagram and released a statement stating their newborn son is doing fine and that they will fight this battle.

Sandalwood actor and wife of late star Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj took to Instagram and released a statement after she and their newborn son tested positive for COVID-19. Also, Meghana Raj's parents have tested positive for coronavirus. In her statement, the actress wrote, "Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little son have been tested positive for covid..we have informed everyone who has come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results...I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we all are doing fine and are currently under treatment."

Meghana also revealed that Jr C is doing fine and keeping her occupied all the time. The statement further read, "Jr C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious." Well, fans and well-wishers have been dropping 'get well soon' comments on Meghana's latest Instagram. Wishes for their speedy recovery are coming across from everywhere on social media. Meanwhile, a few reports state Meghana Raj's mother Pramila Joshai has been admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's newborn son's naming ceremony was held at actress’s paternal residence. During her interaction with media, Meghana said that after Chiranjeevi Sarja's death, she had many tough moments and learnt a lot.

"I don’t know if I am strong. Once Chiru died, I felt like the very foundation I was living on collapsed suddenly. I am someone who used to plan everything to the 'T'. Chiru was just the opposite. He lived for the present and always told me to enjoy the moment. After his death, I learned that it is very important to enjoy the happiness in the present. One never knows what tomorrow will be like,” Meghana was quoted by The News Minute.

Credits :Instagram

