Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj recalls his last words and moments with her and family

The demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja left the entire Kannada film industry in shock and heartbroken. Fans also took to social media and were not ready to believe that their favourite actor is no more. His bunch of close friends also shared the screenshots of the group conversation they had with the actor before he passed away. Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 in Bangalore but the void is hard to fill and the family is still dealing with his loss. Now, months after, Meghana Raj has opened up about her husband and recalled the last words he said to her.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress and star wife revealed that Chiranjeevi regained consciousness and asked her not to worry. The family took him to the hospital where doctors took him to the emergency room and said it was a cardiac arrest. Meghana said, "The day started off like any normal Sunday. Prerana (Dhruva’s wife) and I were just outside the house along with Dhruva when my father-in-law called us in saying Chiru had collapsed. We had never seen him like that. He'd lost consciousness and then regained it for a bit."

Sharing about the last words he said to her, Meghana Raj said, "All I remember is that in the brief moment that he had regained consciousness at home, he had told me, "Neen yenu tension togobeda, yenagolla nanige." (Don't get tensed. Nothing will happen to me). Those were his last words to me."

Chiranjeevi Sarja had a lot of plans and was super excited about his first child with Meghana. He planned to announce the news to fans and friends on social media five months after Meghana's pregnancy but unfortunately, the news broke out the day he passed away.

