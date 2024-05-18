Late Kannada actress Pavithra Jayaram’s co-star and husband Chandrakanth allegedly dies by suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death and suicide.

In a shocking turn of events, the Telugu TV actor Chandrakanth allegedly died by suicide days after losing his wife and co-star Pavithra Jayaram in a tragic car crash on May 12, 2024. As per reports, Chandrakanth’s father recorded his statement with the police and stated that the actor had been in depression after the demise of his wife.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with depression, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone for help​​​​​​.

