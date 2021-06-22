Late Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar's fans irked after his pic appears in Google search of Vikram Vedha's cast

Rajkumar's photo wrongly reflects as a part of Vikram Vedha's star cast and for a character named 'Half Boil' played by another actor of the same name.

Late Rajkumar is considered a cultural icon and holds a matinée idol status in the Kannada diaspora. Recently, Rajkumar's fans got offended after his photo wrongly appeared in the Google search of the Tamil movie 'Vikram Vedha' starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. His photo reflects as a part of Vikram Vedha's star cast and for a character named 'Half Boil' played by another actor of the same name.

Actor Rishab Shetty also reacted to the same and requested everyone to report it to Google. He tweeted, "On the Google page of Tamil movie 'Vikram Vedha' our Dr Rajkumar's photo has been put up in place of some one (Half Boil). I request everyone to report it to Google, let the mistake be rectified." Many fans and celebs are have taken to social media requesting Google to set the record straight.

Meanwhile, Google recently attracted backlash after it showed the Kannada language as the "ugliest languages" as the answer to the search query. Kannada language is spoken by around 40 million people in south India and this left many irked. The Karnataka government also condemned this.

Arvind Limbawali, minister for forest, Kannada and culture in Karnataka was quoted by Hindustan Times, "This is a very condemnable thing. If Google or anyone else behaves in contempt of Kannada language or insults Kannada, appropriate action will be taken against them."

