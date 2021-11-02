Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s donated eyes benefit four patients

The entire country, including fans and the film industry, was in a state of shock to learn about Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise. According to reports, the power star was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in the morning. However, despite the doctor's attempts, the actor couldn't survive.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Rajkumar, the family of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar donated his eyes on Friday. A team of doctors performed the procedure within a six-hour window after his death, tweeted actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa. Now, as per the latest reports, the late actor’s donated eyes gave sight to four patients.

According to a report in News18, the recipients included three males and one female. Each eye of the late actor was reportedly used to treat two patients.

Speaking to the leading portal, Dr Bhujang Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Nethralaya said, “All four patients are in between 20 and 30 years of age. They were on the waiting list for over 6 months now. Due to Covid-19, eye donations had stopped completely. Earlier, we used to do at least 200 transplant surgeries per month in our hospital. Things are getting better for the past 2-3 months. But the waiting list is long. So we made the best use of available eyes and instead of two, we were able to do the successful transplant in 4 patients.”

Previously, the doctor had said, “Dr Rajkumar had said while pledging his eyes, that all members of his family will donate their eyes after death. The family has kept his word. Even at such a difficult time, they called me this noon and asked to retrieve his eyes. They are truly brave."