Late MG Radhakrishnan's wife Padmaja Radhakrishnan passes away at 68

Padmaja Radhakrishnan passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday at 1 AM.
Popular musician late MG Radhakrishnan's wife Padmaja Radhakrishnan passed away today, June 15. She was 68. According to media reports, she passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Padmaja Radhakrishnan's son MR Rajakrishnan currently lives in Chennai and daughter Karthika in Dubai. Reportedly, she complained of breathlessness and was admitted to SK Hospital for the same. 

Padmaja Radhakrishnan is known for her incredible work. She had penned lyrics for Malayalam hit film, Mr Bean, which released in 2013. The film featured Pritam Kagne and Bijukuttan in the lead roles. Many close friends and industry people have expressed shock and grief over her sad demise. 

She was the daughter of T T Neelakandan Nair and M P Ammu Kutty Amma. 

Credits :India Today

