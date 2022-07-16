Late Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandha Gudi to hit the theatres on October 28th

Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, which was also his dream project, Gandha Gudi is coming to hit the theatres soon. His wife, who is bankrolling the film, took to Twitter and announced the release date with a new poster. The Kannada film will reach the cinema halls on October 13. Directed by Amoghavarsha, the film talks about the importance of land and nature.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar took to Twitter and announced the release of Gandha Gudi as she wrote, "Appu's last film. A unique story in which he appeared on his own. A journey to explore the wonderful world of Karnataka. His gift of love to Nadi who gave him immense love."

The actor had completed the shooting of Gandha Gudi months before he passed away. Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 46 years old. In December 2021, a teaser glimpse of the film was released. Music director Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Pratheek Shetty and creative director Swati Krishna Sharan are part of the technical crew. The film based on true events is presented by PRK Productions and Mudskipper. Gandhada Gudi will release in theatres in 2022.

Puneeth Rajkumar was last seen in James, which had the biggest release of his career and received a marvelous response from the audience. Directed by Chethan, the film was the perfect treat for fans longing to watch their Appu entertain them on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar is in the news as his Twitter handle got unverified. Twitter removed a blue tick from his name on his Twitter account and fans are super angry and hurt by this move. The Powerstar fans have been urging Twitter to verify Puneeth's account as soon as possible.

