Late Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project titled Gandha Gudi; Yash & Shivarajkumar share teaser

Kannada Superstar Late Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project is titled Gandha Gudi. Today, on the special occasion of his mother's Parvathamma Rajkumar's birth anniversary, elder brother Shivarajkumar and Yash shared the teaser on social media.

The 1-minute 20-second teaser captures the actor's adventurous journey through the wilderness with director and wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha JS. Puneeth's. Puneeth's presence in his bright smile has left fans teary-eyed.

The film based on true events is presented by PRK Productions and Mudskipper. Directed by Amoghavarsha and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Gandhada Gudi will release in theatres in 2022.

