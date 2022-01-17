Late Puneeth Rajkumar's intense workout video proves how dedicated fitness enthusiast he was

The untimely death of former Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar has left a huge void in the industry. Since his death, the fans are cherishing each and every video of their beloved star. In this throwback clip from July 2020, Puneeth Rajkumar can be seen carrying out an intense floor workout. This video included the caption, “Workout - Stay Fit - Stay Healthy”

Meanwhile, the late actor has some projects which are to release in 2022. First is Nagendra Prasad directorial Luckyman. Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen shaking a leg with Prabhu Deva in the film which is touted to be a remake of the 2020 Tamil film Oh My Kadavule!'. The late star will also make a full-fledged appearance in Chethan Kumar’s James lined up for release. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 17 March. He also has some other projects which he shot before his unfortunate demise. These include Amoghavarsha JS’s Gandhada Gudi and Jacob Verghese’s Prithvi IAS. Each project holds a very high nostalgic value for the fans. The Sandalwood audience is waiting for the remaining films of the star with utmost zeal.

Check out the video below: