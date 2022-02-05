Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James trailer to release on February 11; Deets inside

Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in October 2021, will be seen on-screen one last time in the upcoming film James. The much-awaited news of the film is here, the trailer is all set for a grand release on February 11 at 11:11 AM. Fans are very excited and overwhelmed to watch the late actor for one last time on the big screen. It is going to be a big moment for the Sandalwood industry.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and announced the same. #James and #PuneethRajkumar are currently trending on Twitter.

Check out the post below:

On Republic Day, the first look of Puneeth Rajkumar from James was released and shows the actor as a soldier.

James will hit the theatres on the powerstar's birthday, March 17, 2022 and to make it special and honour Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka movie distributors are planning to not release any film for the week, from 17 to 23 March. Even RRR has pushed their release date to March 29 as a tribute to late actor and his film James.

Directed by Chethan Kumar, James is an action entertainer that promises some slick and intense action. The film also stars Priya Anand, Meka Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee, and others. as a special gesture, the makers of 'James' have roped in Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles. Not just that, Shivarajkumar has ever dubbed for his brother Puneeth Rajkumar and said it was very emotional doing it.

Also Read: Vijay turns photographer as Atlee, Nelson Dilip Kumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj pose together for a RARE PHOTO