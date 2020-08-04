Late Tamil actor Sethuraman's wife Umayal blessed with a baby boy; Calls him 'Kutti Sethu'

The young actor Sethuraman's wife Umayal, who was pregnant when he passed away, took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans.

Late Tamil actor cum dermatologist Sethuraman and his wife Umayal are blessed with a baby boy. Months after the actor passed away due to cardiac arrest, his wife Umayal delivered a baby boy at a hospital in Chennai. The young actor's wife Uma, who was pregnant when he passed away, took to Instagram and shared this news with their fans. Sharing it on IG, she wrote, "He is back. You just changed your age. Will call you Kutti Sethu." (sic). Fans have been showering the newborn baby with lots of love and blessings. Many also addressed him as Jr. Sethu. Both mother and son are healthy and fine. Uma, who is quite emotional and happy equally, has been reposting congratulatory messages on her Instagram story. Sethuraman and Uma tied the knot in 2016 and also have a daughter together.

Sethuraman, who shot to fame after his role in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya died due to a heart stroke at his residence in March. As per the news reports, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest amid lockdown at 8.45 PM at his home and was declared dead. Many close friends from the film industry were in huge shock. The south actor also featured in films like Vaaliba Raja and Sakka Podu Podu Raja. In 2016, Sethuraman opened his own clinic.

Meanwhile, check out Uma's Instagram post below:

On July 4, Uma remembered her late husband and penned an emotional note that might leave you teary-eyed. She wrote, "This day I tell myself that I will try to do all that you wanted to do here in your physical absence .Your dreams are not half done ..Your vision will only multiply...ZI CLINIC is our first baby...Will grow it into a place where your presence will be felt each day to everyone who steps in."

Read the full post below:

