This latest PIC of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Khushbu Sundar twinning in black is friendship goals

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Khushbu Sundar are two very accomplished actors in their respective industries. Despite their crazy work schedules, these stars enjoy a thriving social life. Recently, they had a small meet and greet and the actress posted a picture from the get-together on her Instagram account.

In the still, the actor can be seen twinning in black. While Khushbu Sundar chose to dress in a saree, the Acharya actor went for a simple black T-shirt and denim. This memorable still was captioned, "Always a pleasure to meet the Legend,#MegaStar@chiranjeevikonidela Gaaru. So warm, so humble, so real. You are awesome Sir."

Chiranjeevi and Khushbu Sundar go way back and enjoy a great rapport with one another. They even shared screen space in the 2006 action-political drama, Stalin. The flick was a massive success at the box office and was also screened at the International Film Festival.

Chiranjeevi is presently shooting for his upcoming film Godfather with Bollywood hunk Salman Khan. A photo of the two actors made it to the internet and fans went gaga over them. Touted as an intense political drama, the film is being helmed by Mohan Raja. The project is an official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, starring superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films are financing this film, which also stars Nayanthara as the leading lady.

Chiranjeevi also has Koratala Siva's action drama Acharya in the pipeline for 2022. The film's core cast includes Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

