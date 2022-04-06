Laththi First Look OUT: Vishal poses as a daredevil cop for his next with A. Vinoth Kumar

The wait has finally finished. The makers of Vishal-led action drama Laththi have revealed the first look of the film. The poster unveiled by Karthi shows the hero in khaki. His back faces the lens and his uniform is stained with blood. Furthermore, several laser guns are aimed at him. Vishal’s daunting avatar definitely calls for a second look.

Sharing the look, Karthi Tweeted, “Immense pleasure in revealing the first look of dear friend

@VishalKOfficial’s #Laththi #Laatti.

Wish you and the team the very best! @actorramanaa

& @nandaa_actor”.

Check out the first look below:

This latest Tamil cop drama has been helmed by A. Vinoth Kumar. He is making his debut as a filmmaker with Laththi.

Starring Vishal as a police officer, this Pan India drama has been produced by Ramana and Nandaa under the banner of Rana Productions. The captivating script for the flick has penned by Pon Parthiban.

Balasubramaniem is handling the Cinematography. Meanwhile, Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for the movie. The team recently wrapped up the shoot for the movie and some major high octane sequences for the action-drama were choreographed by stunt master Peter Hein.

Vishal has been sharing several sneak peeks from the venture and fans are thrilled to witness the film on the big screens.

Meanwhile, the star last appeared in Thu Pa Saravanan's directorial action thriller Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, which was released in theatres on 4 February. Dimple Hayathi also starred in the movie as the leading lady.

