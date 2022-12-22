Laththi Movie Review: This David vs Goliath story starring Vishal needed a better imagination

Muruganantham (Vishal) is a suspended police constable, who is trying to get back into the department. A human rights violation case haunts him on the professional front. On the personal front, his doting wife (Sunaina) and his 10-year-old son (Master Lirish Raghav) are his life, instilling hope in him and boosting his morale. But when he takes on the son of a don-like figure, he and his family might face existential danger. The film's trailer hinted at intense action in an under-construction building, where hundreds try to catch Muruganatham. The very premise is solid. Why would hundreds of bad guys bay for the blood of an ordinary constable? And how can such a constable save himself unless he is as extraordinary as Ram from 'RRR'? This callback to 'RRR' is unintentional but the film can't escape comparisons with the surreal intro scene of Ram Charan in the SS Rajamouli film. Just that 'Laththi' lacks the mythical feel of 'RRR' and the imaginative prowess of a master craftsman.

Implausible situations and far-fetched plot contortions rob this film of its essential strengths. A simple revenge plot has been needlessly filled with incredible creative liberties. The meandering screenplay only compounds the problem. The antagonist has the system at his beck and call. Yet, he takes forever to make even minor advances in his ill-conceived assault on the hero. His ineptness is reminiscent of an impulsive small-time local goonda rather than someone who has access to the corridors of the highest seat of power. The lead-up to the marathon action (a lion's share of the second half takes place in a building) is unconvincing. The bad guys are one-dimensional mad men, seething with rage and screaming through and through. The villains somehow don't know how to attack in unison and even if they do the right thing by mistake, the iron-bodied hero comes out unscathed. Watch the Laththi trailer here:

