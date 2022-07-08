Laththi Shoot Diaries: Vishal looks fierce as a cop for his upcoming actioner in these BTS PHOTOS

Vishal's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his forthcoming cop drama, Laththi. The protagonist has posted some gripping BTS photographs from the shoot of the film. In these pictures, he can be seen as a daredevil cop, who does not back off from a fight. These blood-stained photos hint toward a high-octane drama.

Sharing these still on Twitter, Vishal wrote, "From the sets of #Laththi - coming soon #World_Wide in theatres near u #Laatti #LaththiCharge #ShootDiaries #ActionPacked."

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Vishal commenced shooting for the last schedule of Laththi recently and he got injured for the second time on the sets. He was filming an intense action sequence when he hurt his hand and the shooting was canceled immediately for a few days. This action sequence in question is believed to be important to the film as it will be the introduction of Vishal's character. He initially met with an accident during the shoot of Laththi in February while shooting another intense action scene. These jaw-dropping action sequences have been choreographed by stunt master Peter Hein.

Helmed by A. Vinoth Kumar, the project marks its debut as a director. Produced by Ramana and Nandaa under the banner of Rana Productions, Pon Parthiban has provided the edge-of-the-seat script for the film.

Balasubramaniem looked after the camera work of the movie, while Yuvan Shankar Raja rendered the tunes. The post-production work for this Pan-Indian flick is going on side by side and reports suggest that the film is likely to reach silver screens in August this year.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: I Teaser OUT: Mani Ratnam's historical drama promises spectacle & grandeur all around