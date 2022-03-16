Laththi team moves ahead with extra precautions as they film the climax scene of Vishal starrer

Post dedicating a significant time to his recovery, star Vishal recently returned to the sets of his upcoming action-drama Laththi, to shoot the final schedule of the film. The team of Laththi is taking extra precautions this time during the filming of the power-packed action sequence. Sharing a short video of stunt master Peter Hein deep in his work, Vishal posted a video from the ongoing shoot.

The video of the last was accompanied with the caption, "Precautions taken at a higher level by @peterheinoffl master while filming the elaborated climax sequence of #Laththi. #FinalSchedule #Stuntman #V32 #LaththiCharge".

Vishal got hairline fracture on his hand as he was shooting a high-octane action sequence for the project a couple of weeks back. He later headed to Kerala to recover and is now back with new enthusiasm.

Filmmaker A Vinodkumar is directing Vishal in the role of a cop for his latest venture. The film also stars Sunaina as the leading lady, along with veteran star Prabhu in a crucial role. This upcoming action-drama is being financed by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, the story for which has been penned by writer Pon Parthiban. Sam CS has provided the melody for the project and M Balasubramaniem is responsible for the cinematography.

In the meantime, the actor was last seen in another action flick, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum helmed by first-time director, Thu Pa Saravanan. Dimple Hayathi also starred in the film that was released on 4 February 2022.

