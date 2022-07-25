Laththi Teaser OUT: Vishal plays a cop with the nerves of steel in this action entertainer

The highly-anticipated teaser of Vishal’s forthcoming cop drama Laththi is finally here. The makers have released the intriguing preview of the action entertainer recently. In the video, one can see a massively injured Vishal, facing his enemies with the heart of steel. This upright constable named S Muruganantham will leave no stone unturned in his quest for justice. This sequence is followed by the protagonist being trapped in a building on fire. He can be seen challenging his rivals, to come and get him.

If the teaser is any clue, Laththi is going to have all the ingredients of a masala entertainer. Made under the direction of first-time filmmaker Vinoth Kumar, Sunaina has been roped in as the leading lady in the drama opposite Vishal. Actor Prabhu will also essay an important role in the film.

Check out the Laththi Teaser below:

Backed by Ramana and Nandaa under the banner of Rana Productions, Pon Parthiban has written the gasping story for the film. Meanwhile, Sam CS has provided the music for the movie, and M Balasubramaniam has taken care of the cinematography.

Laththi is presently in its post-production, and it is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on 15th September this year.

For the unversed, Vishal has been severely injured on the sets of his next twice. Both the times, he was shooting for a high-octane action sequence. When he was hurt in February this year, the star went to Kerala to rejuvenate. The actor received multiple hairline fractures on his hand. He faced another accident recently, however there were no fractures this time.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ravi Teja and Nani share laughs at the grand pre-release bash of Ramarao On Duty