Laththi: Vishal injures again while canning last action schedule, shoot gets halt

Tamil actor Vishal, who recently began shooting for the final schedule of his upcoming film Laththi, has once again got injured on the sets. While the actor was shooting for the intense action sequence, he hurt his hand and the shooting abruptly got canceled for a few days. Once Vishal gets better, the shoot is expected to resume again and wrap up as it's the last schedule of the film.

According to reports, Vishal is doing fine and the doctor has declared that it's not a fracture. Meantime, the final action schedule is being shot grandly under the supervision of Peter Hein. This action sequence is said to be the highlight of the film as it's the intro of Vishal.

On Sunday, Vishal took to Twitter and shared a pic flaunting his toned and after an intense early morning work out as he geared up for the shoot of Laththi. Vishal has reportedly lost a few kilos to sport a fit look for Laththi as he plays a cop, and it's going to be a strong and powerful film.

Well, it's not the first time Vishal got injured while shooting for Laththi. In February, Vishal suffered a major injury while shooting an action schedule. He suffered multiple hairline fractures during the shoot of the stunt sequence in Hyderabad and also went to Kerala for medical treatment.

Laththi is helmed by A Vinodkumar and has Sunaina in the lead role. Produced by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, the film has Sam CS doing the music and M Balasubramaniam handling the cinematography. M Balasubramaniem looked after the cinematography of the movie and Pon Parthiepan has written the dialogues.

Laththi is slated to release in theatres on 12 August.