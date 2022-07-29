'Laughter riot for all wrong reasons': Netizens troll Saravanan & his film The Legend

Saravanan Arul's film 'The Legend' hit theatres on Thursday. The film has been carrying a great buzz as the businessman from Tamil Nadu who owns the popular 'The New Legend Saravana Stores, is making his debut at 51. The Legend'. The movie, which features Arul and actresses Raai Lakshmi and Urvasi Rautela, was released in 2,500 theatres worldwide in five languages.

The movie is directed by JD-Jerry, while the music is composed by Harris Jayaraj.Arul, known as Legend Saravanan, is making his debut in films at the age of 52 both as an actor and producer.

The netizens have been sharing their views after watching the film. Many have stated that The Legend is a laughter riot for all the wrong reasons. Audiences are trolling the movie, especially Saravanan Arul, himself. Many have praised the film for being technically brilliant. The music and cinematography have also been lauded.

A user wrote, “#TheLegend complete spoof entertainer even in sentiment you can't control your laugh. If you have gang of friends definitely you can go and enjoy."

Pinkvilla reviewed The Legend movie and a part of it read, 'The Legend' is a sign that we are advancing as a society because a film hero is worried about a cure for diabetes instead of losing his brain over discovering a cure for illiteracy. This is akin to an onscreen saviour itching to end underemployment because unemployment is no longer vexing the vast majority of voluntarily unemployed youths of India. See, we have to be positive in life, especially when we voluntarily submit ourselves to a comprehensively overconfident film like 'The Legend'.

