Launch of Telugu Bigg Boss 4 hosted by Nagarjuna to be postponed to September?

Recently, Akkineni Nagarjuna shared photos from the sets of Telugu Bigg Boss season 4 and stated that he was excited to be back on the sets.

A couple of weeks back, Nagarjuna took to his Twitter space and shared some photos from the sets of what looks like Telugu Bigg Boss 4. The photos took the fans by surprise and they all started expecting for the show’s launch soon. However, a new media report has now come up stating that the show’s launch has been postponed. According to The Times Of India, the show’s launch will happen only in the month of September.

It should be noted that several reports have come up speculating the contestants. Shraddha Das took to her social media and denied reports that suggested that she would be taking part in the show. She also stated that she would take the matter legally if any more such reports came up. She is the second actor to be rumoured as a contestant in the show. Previously, actor Tharun took to his social media to clear the air that he’s not a part of the reality show.

Also Read: Tollywood star Nagarjuna starts shooting for Telugu Bigg Boss season 4

He added that he would not participate even if he was approached. Some reports allege that Raghu Master will be seen as a contest in the reality show’s fourth season. Reports suggest that playback singer-actor-TV host Noel Sean and ace choreographer-TV judge Raghu Master are among the show’s contestants for this season. Nagarajuna recently shot for the show’s promo in Annapura Studios and expressed how excited he was to be back on sets.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×