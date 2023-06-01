Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej enjoy cosy vacation in Paris ahead of their engagement; See PICS

As we reported earlier, the rumoured couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get engaged on June 9. Yes, and the entire mega family is expected to attend. Now, let us tell you that the couple made sure to take a cosy vacation before plunging in for the big step. According to reports, Varun and Lavanya are holidaying in Paris.

It is reportedly said that Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are currently in Paris, enjoying a vacation before their engagement. A week ago, the actress shared a selfie from the airport and captioned Travel mode. Although she didn't mention any location, we have noticed that Varun is also on holiday. He posted a few pictures from his vacation in Paris. And fans were quick enough to connect the doting lines as many took to the comment section and wrote, 'welcome to mega family', 'when is your wedding with Varun Tej' and etc.

According to our sources, Varun and Lavanya will be back to Hyderabad tomorrow and will be gearing up for the final fit check on their engagement outfits.

Check out Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pics from vacation here:

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement

Last week, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Varun Tej is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend and co-star Lavanya Tripathi. "Varun and Lavanya have decided to take their relationship a step ahead and are set to exchange rings in June. It will be an intimate affair followed by a wedding, by the end of this year. The wedding is going to be all things grand in the presence of industry's biggies," reveals a source to Pinkvilla.

It is reported that Varun Tej popped the big question to Lavanya Tripathi during her birthday party in Bangalore. Yes, it was said that he purchased a costly diamond ring and asked the big question to the actress. And her answer was 'yes'.

On and off screen bond

For the unversed, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej have also worked together on two films like Mister and Antariksham. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry, which gradually turned into real life as well. Lavanya is very close to Varun's sister Niharika Konidela and her family. In fact, she also attended the grand wedding of Varun Tej's sister in Udaipur. She was one of the very few celebs from the industry to get invited. Several pics of the actress with Varun and family went viral back then.

