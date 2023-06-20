Lavanya Tripathi calls her engagement ceremony a 'sweet dream', drops beautiful pic in saree; Varun Tej reacts

The South couple, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej got engaged a few days ago. The couple also made it official after numerous dating rumors with adorable engagement photos. Now, the bride-to-be shared an inside photo of herself in a saree from the engagement ceremony in a traditional look. And her fiance Varun is all hearts for the picture.

Lavanya Tripathi took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself in an orange saree from the engagement ceremony. She looks beyond beautiful in an orange silk saree with a matching blouse, which she accessorized with traditional gold jewelry, a hair bun with gajra, bangles, and bindi. The A1 Express actress is seen flaunting a beautiful smile in the candid photo from her engagement ceremony.

Calling her engagement ceremony a sweet dream, she wrote in the caption, "And what a day it was..A day that felt like a sweet dream."

Varun Tej took to the comment section and expressed his love on the post. The actor is all hearts and she replied with a heart emoji. His sister Niharika Konidela also reacted to the photo.

Check out Lavanya Tripathi's pic from her engagement with Varun Tej here:

About Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej's engagement

After keeping their relationship under wraps for many years, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej exchanged rings officially on June 9. It was a hush-hush engagement in the presence of a mega family at his residence in Hyderabad. The newly engaged couple made the announcement officially through their social media handles by sharing a few photos from the engagement. Several photos from the ceremony went viral as an entire mega family including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and others got together under one roof.

Lavanya shared a photo with Varun Tej and wrote, “2016…Found my forever!." The next day, she shared another photo with him from their recent vacation ahead of their engagement and thanked everyone for wishes and love.

Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej fell in love while working together on films like Mister and Antariksham. The actress revealed that they began dating in 2016. According to reports, Varun proposed last year at her birthday party with an expensive diamond ring and it's worth a whopping amount.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: IN PICS: Grandad Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed, expresses happiness for Ram Charan-Upasana's Mega Princess