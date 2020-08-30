  1. Home
Lavanya Tripathi looks cute in her recent Instagram post

South actress Lavanya Tripathi says she is not thinking about anything in her latest post on social media.
Lavanya took to Instagram, where she posted a picture. In the image, the actress is seen sitting on a chair and is looking away from the camera.

"Not serious, just thinking about, nothing," she wrote as the caption.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on

Lavanya rose to fame with roles in films like "Doosukeltha", "Bramman" and "Bhale Bhale Magadivoy", "Srirastu Subhamastu", "Yuddham Sharanam" and "Antariksham 9000 KMPH".

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film, "A1 Express", co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film "Natpe Thunai", is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

Credits :IANS

