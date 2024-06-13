Lavanya Tripathi misses Pawan Kalyan's oath-taking ceremony as Deputy CM due to fractured leg, posts update on injury

Lavanya Tripathi, an actress and member of the celebrated Mega family, missed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Tripathi met an accident a month ago, which led to a hairline fracture and kept her away from Pawan Kalyan’s oath-taking event at Gannavaram Mandal.

The actress recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of her fractured leg, captioning it "Healing." Despite missing the ceremony live, she followed the entire event closely and kept posting about Kalyan’s historic win.

Tripathi congratulated Powerstar after his party Jana Sena Dal’s historic win, penning, “Congratulations to @janasenaparty & @jai_tdp parties for the stupendous victory in the #APelections!”

Wishing the JSP leader good luck, she also mentioned, “Your win is a reflection of the trust people have in your vision and leadership. Looking forward to the progress and development you’ll bring to our country!



More about Tripathi’s injury

Tripathi was in an accident almost a month ago when she missed a step on the stairs and twisted her ankle. The pain didn’t go away even after a month.

She even went on a trek with this leg and was continuously traveling, so no rest was taken at all with the injury. As the pain persisted, the decision was made to do an MRI and CT scan.

The doctor then informed Tripathi that there was a hairline fracture. She has been advised not to walk and rest for at least a few weeks.

More about the swearing-in ceremony

Pawan Kalyan's victory has revitalized the political influence of the Mega family, with almost the entire family coming together at the oath-taking event. This included the megastar and former Union Minister of the state Chiranjeevi, his son and actor Ramcharan, Nagababu, and others.

Chiranjeevi was even spotted exchanging words with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Later, the megastar shared details of his conversation with the PM on X.

Stalwart South Indian actors, including Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna, were also there, along with the PM Narendra Modi and the CM of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

More about Lavanya Tripathi

Tripathi and her husband, Varun Tej, recently took a break from everything and went to London for a vacation. The power couple kept their fans updated about their trip through social media posts.

