Lavanya Tripathi REACTS to wedding rumours with Varun Tej

Lavanya Tripathi has been in the headlines for relationship and wedding rumours with Telugu actor Varun Tej. Since last few months, there have been rumours that Lavanya and Varun have been dating for a long time and are planning to tie the knot soon. However, the actress recently reacted to the wedding rumours and said her sole focus is only work.

In an interview with India Today, Lavanya laughed off at her wedding rumours with Varun Tej. She said that marriage has to be organic in life and should happen when it's meant to happen. The actress also stated it's funny that maybe it's people's perception that since she has been in the Telugu industry for 10 years she has to get married now.

So when asked when Lavanya wants to marry, she cited that she never really thinks about marriage. The actress mentioned that people like her who come from different to make careers in one place, they are only focused on work.

Speaking about the wedding rumours, Lavanya Tripathi quoted saying, "My life is only about movies right now. I never had a wedding book like a lot of women have and dream about what to wear and so on. More than marriage, I think it's about the person and meeting the right person. When you meet the person for you and you are ready, then you get married. I think marriage is beautiful but only with the right person. I love the idea of marriage but it'll happen when it has to."

About Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej's relationship

As per rumours in the tinsel town, Lavanya Tripathi is reportedly dating Varun Tej. Although, neither of them confirmed, their relationship rumours have been in the air for a long time. However, a few days ago, the wedding rumours of the duo took the internet by storm after Varun Tej's father Naga Babu announced that the actor will be getting married soon. Although, he didn't mention who the girl would be, it was anticipated that Lavanya Tripathi is the bride.

It was also said that Varun proposed to Lavanya on her birthday in Bengaluru. He reportedly purchased a diamond ring and popped the big question, to which she said yes.

