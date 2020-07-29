  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lavanya Tripathi says she likes how colors have the power to change one's mood

South actress Lavanya Tripathi calls her latest picture a very vegetarian and go green kind of a post.
13787 reads Mumbai
Lavanya Tripathi says she likes how colors have the power to change one's moodLavanya Tripathi says she likes how colors have the power to change one's mood
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the Instagram picture, Lavanya is seen in gymwear and posing in front of a plant. "A very vegetarian, go green kinda post! But I like how colours have the power to change one's mood! #coloursofnature," she wrote alongside the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A very vegetarian, go green kinda post! But i like how colours have the power to change one’s mood ! #coloursofnature

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on

Last week, Lavanya travelled back to her hometown Dehradun to meet her parents. The actress shared a video on Instagram stories where she can be seen at the airport, dressed in PPE suit and wearing protective eye gear and mask. Lavanya rose to fame with roles in films like "Doosukeltha", "Bramman" and "Bhale Bhale Magadivoy", "Srirastu Subhamastu", "Yuddham Sharanam" and "Antariksham 9000 KMPH". The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film, "A1 Express", co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film "Natpe Thunai", is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

Also Read Lavanya Tripathi finds a unique way to cut onions during lockdown

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement