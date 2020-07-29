Lavanya Tripathi says she likes how colors have the power to change one's mood

South actress Lavanya Tripathi calls her latest picture a very vegetarian and go green kind of a post.

In the Instagram picture, Lavanya is seen in gymwear and posing in front of a plant. "A very vegetarian, go green kinda post! But I like how colours have the power to change one's mood! #coloursofnature," she wrote alongside the image.

Last week, Lavanya travelled back to her hometown Dehradun to meet her parents. The actress shared a video on Instagram stories where she can be seen at the airport, dressed in PPE suit and wearing protective eye gear and mask. Lavanya rose to fame with roles in films like "Doosukeltha", "Bramman" and "Bhale Bhale Magadivoy", "Srirastu Subhamastu", "Yuddham Sharanam" and "Antariksham 9000 KMPH". The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film, "A1 Express", co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film "Natpe Thunai", is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

