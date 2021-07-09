Lavanya Tripathi shares sunkissed PHOTOS as she glows bright in the natural skin

Lavanya Tripathi took to Instagram and shared sunkissed and no filter photos as she glows bright in the natural skin. The actress’ glowing skin is goals.

Lavanya Tripathi is a new-age actress, who is growing rapidly in the industry. Apart from her splendid acting, she aces every picture with perfect poses and elegance. Being an avid social media user, Lavanya has her own style of posting pictures with perfect captions. This beauty manages to look her best whenever she steps out and steals the hearts with her oh-so glamorous appeals. Today, the actress went all natural and posed for no makeup and a natural look and we are all hearts of it.

Lavanya Tripathi took Instagram and shared a sunkissed photo of herself. The no-filter photo of Lavanya under the sun is glowy and beautiful. She can also be flaunting her clear skin and dimples in the photos, which we are all in awe of. She leaves no stone unturned when it comes to maintaining her body, skin, and eating right. From working out to maintaining skin, Lavanya does it all and her glowing skin is the proof. Sharing the photos on social media, Lavanya wrote, "Choose to shine like the rising sun #sunshine #sunrise."

On the work front, Lavanya was last seen in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga opposite Kartikeya Gummakonda. The film was released in theatres on March 19. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is directed by Koushik Pegallapati and will narrate the story of a cemetery worker Basthi Balaraju who falls in love with a widow Mallika essayed by Lavanya. She also bagged success with the sports film A1 Express, where she was paired opposite Sundeep Kishan. The film was released in March, before the second wave of coronavirus lockdown.

