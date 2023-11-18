Lavanya Tripathi shares unseen PHOTOS from wedding with Varun Tej; calls him ‘most amazing, kind and caring’

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The couple tied the knot on November 1st in an intimate event in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was attended by the near and dear of the couple, including prominent names like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and many more. The celebrities took to social media to share pictures from the event as well.

In the latest update, Lavanya Tripathi has now turned to Instagram to share images from the wedding. She also penned down a wholesome note for her husband, which read:

“The most amazing, kind, and caring man I have ever known is my husband now! I have so much to say, but let’s keep it between us; The three-day wedding was everything we dreamed it would be with our families and loved ones. I’m grateful to everyone who made this day so special and to everyone who sent us their best wishes; Thank you; Grateful”

Check out the post she shared below:

More about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding was an elaborate three day affair. The celebrations kicked off with a cocktail party on October 30th, which was followed by a Haldi and Mehendi event on the 31st. The wedding finally took place on November 1st in the presence of their close friends and family.

The couple had also hosted a reception in Hyderabad on November 5th, for their friends from the industry, politicians and other well known people from Hyderabad. They also had a second reception quite recently in Dehradun.

On the work front

Varun Tej was last seen in the action thriller film Gandheevadhari Arjuna which was helmed by Praveen Sattaru. The film also featured Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Narain, and many more in prominent roles. The film majorly received positive reviews from critics.

The actor will next be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, Operation Valentine, which is helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The film marks Varun Tej’s debut Hindi film, and also features Manushi Chhillar alongside him. The film is set in the backdrop of the Indian Air Force, and is set to hit the big screens on December 8th.

As for Lavanya Tripathi, she was recently featured in the web-series Puli Meka, which was a crime thriller series. She portrayed the role of a police officer in the series. Puli Meka received immense acclaim from fans and critics, especially for the actress’ performance.

