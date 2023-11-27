Lavanya Tripathi's adoring gaze at Varun Tej in new monochrome PIC is all things love

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej have been all over the internet since the couple announced their engagement. The adorable couple tied the knot in Italy on November 1st. Since then, the couple have been releasing unseen photos from their wedding, which has excited fans to see more insights into their marriage. Recently, the Andala Rakshasi actress shared some adorable insights photos.

In the pictures, the Soggade Chinni Nayana actress was seen wearing a navy blue tulle gown with a minimal updo and large diamond earrings that perfectly matched her dress. As we go through the photographs, the Mister actress is seen walking around the picturesque scenery of Italy, posing as the sun-kissed bride.

The cutest picture of them all showed Lavanya Tripathi posing more playfully with her spouse and gazing up at the Gandheevadhari Arjuna star. Her admiring smile was directed at him.

In the last picture, Lavanya and Varun's picture was in monochrome, with Lavanya gazing at Varun Tej. It was evident how much Lavanya was in love with her husband Varun Tej.

Check out the adorable photos of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi below

Lavanya Tripathi shared unseen wedding glimpses with Varun Tej

The A1 Express actress shared some beautiful unseen snapshots from her wedding on her Instagram post. The actress captioned the post, "The most amazing, kind, and caring man I have ever known is my husband now! I have so much to say, but let's keep it between us. The three-day wedding was everything we dreamed it would be with our families and loved ones. I am grateful to everyone who made this day so special and to everyone who sent us their best wishes. Thank you. Grateful.”

Check out the unseen snap of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi from their wedding below

Upcoming movies of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej's most recent film appearance was in the action thriller Gandeevadhari Arjuna, directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film also starred Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Narain, and a host of others in prominent roles. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Next up for the actor is the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Operation Valentine, directed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The film marks Varun Tej's debut in Hindi cinema, and he stars alongside Manushi Chhillar. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force and is scheduled for release on December 8th.

As for Lavanya Tripathi, she recently starred in the web series Puli Meka, a crime thriller series. She played the role of a police officer in the series. Puli Meka received widespread praise from fans and critics, particularly for the actress's performance.

