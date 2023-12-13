LCU actor CONFIRMS a prequel short film for Kaithi; Lokesh Kanagaraj to unveil an origin?

Narain, who appeared as Inspector Narain in Lokesh Kanagaraj-Karthi's film Kaithi and later as a team member of Kamal Haasan’s film Vikram, was recently caught in an interaction with college students for his next film, Queen Elizabeth.

During the interaction, Narain was asked about any updates regarding what is next going to happen in Kaithi 2, to which the actor revealed that though he can’t reveal too much about anything, he and Lokesh have completed a short film that will serve as the origin of the cinematic universe.

Lokesh Cinematic Universe to have an origin short film

Actor Narain said, “Lokesh is currently working on his next film with Rajini sir and only after that Kaithi 2 will happen.”

He further added, “Though it has not been officially announced yet, we, Lokesh and I have made a 10-minute short film connected with LCU. The short film will take place before Kaithi, which will serve as the origin for LCU.”

Narain is currently promoting his next Malayalam film, starring himself and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles. The duo, who have been an iconic pair since their early cinema years in Malayalam, are joining hands once again after the actress discontinued her hiatus and rejoined the workforce after a few years.

More about LCU

LCU or Lokesh Cinematic Universe, is an interconnected series of movies that are written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film universe initially started with the Karthi-starrer film Kaithi which later got expanded in the film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan. Later on, the universe incorporated Thalapathy Vijay as Leo, additionally having Suriya as the main antagonist of the universe.

Advertisement

Though Lokesh is currently prepping up for his next venture with Superstar Rajinikanth for the tentatively titled film Thalaivar 171, it was confirmed by the director himself that his next film after Rajinikanth starrer would definitely be Kaithi 2. Moreover, the casting speculations for the Lokesh-Rajinikanth flick have been going around for a while now. Starting from Prithviraj Sukumaran, names like Raghava Lawrence, Mammootty, and even Sivakarthikeyan were rumored.

Though none of the other cast members are officially announced till now it is highly rumored that Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kaaka Kaaka fame antagonist Jeeva are part of the film. The filming of the same is expected to begin next year after Rajinikanth finishes his current film Vettaiyan with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel.

Along with this Lokesh is also going to turn producer with his maiden production film called Fight Club is slated to release on December 15th, 2023. Fight Club has actor-director Vijay Kumar in the lead role, who is playing the lead after his previous film Uriyadi 2.

ALSO READ: Fight Club Teaser OUT: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s production debut promises to be raw action entertainer