Leader OTT release: Here's where you can watch Rana Daggubati’s political drama as it completes 15 years

Leader is a political drama that hit the big screens on February 19, 2010. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film received positive reviews for its storyline and star cast. As the Rana Daggubati starrer completes 15 years since its release, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Leader

The Rana Daggubati starrer Leader is currently streaming on ZEE5. Those who wish to watch the film on its 15th anniversary can do so on the platform.

Official trailer and plot of Leader

After the fictional Andhra Pradesh CM Sanjeevayya is fatally wounded in a bomb blast, he wishes for his son Arjun to take over. While going through his father’s diary, Arjun learns that the political party is steeped in corruption and controlled by his uncle Mahadevayya. Determined to bring change, he decides to enter politics.

With help from political expert Ali and journalist Ratna Prabha, Arjun exposes his cousin Dhanunjay’s wrongdoings. This helps him secure the party nomination. However, Mahadevayya forces him to appoint Dhanunjay as Home Minister. When Dhanunjay tries to assassinate Arjun and fails, he is removed from power.

As CM, Arjun implements strict anti-corruption policies, upsetting party leaders. Sensing an opportunity, Dhanunjay plots against him. To safeguard his position, Arjun allies with Munuswami, agreeing to shield a corrupt MLA’s son. His mother disapproves, and Archana, Munuswami’s daughter, distances herself.

Realizing his mistake, Arjun secretly ensures justice and exposes corrupt politicians. He resigns, contests as an independent, and wins. With renewed determination, he sets out to bring true reform.

Cast and crew of Leader

Leader is a political drama directed by Sekhar Kammula and written by Rutwik Pavan. The film was produced by M. Saravanan, M. S. Guhan, Aruna Guhan, and Aparna Guhan. It features Rana Daggubati in the lead role, alongside Richa Gangopadhyay and Priya Anand. The cinematography was handled by Vijay C. Kumar, while Marthand K Venkatesh took charge of the editing. Meanwhile, the film’s music was composed by Mickey J. Meyer.