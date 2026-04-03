Leader Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Saravanan’s action thriller in theaters

Leader, starring Legend fame Saravanan, was released in theaters on April 3, 2026. Directed by Kaaki Sattai fame RS Durai Senthilkumar, here’s what audiences had to say about the action thriller.

Leader Twitter Review

A user took to social media and said that they appreciated director Durai Senthilkumar for his smart handling of the story. They noted that the film featured a different screenplay with some minor lags, along with several turns and twists. They also mentioned that the music, sound design, and production provided strong support, adding that the film was good but should be watched as a commercial entertainer.

Another netizen commented that Leader was an outdated commercial drama with routine social messages and typical commercial elements, and they did not recommend it, giving it a rating of 1 out of 5.

A third user mentioned that they watched Leader and shared an honest review, stating that Saravanan delivered a great performance. They said the story began with a father-daughter bond and became very gripping, with extraordinary action and emotional sequences handled by director Durai Senthilkumar. They added that the film had many twists and turns, especially in the first half, and that the second half elevated it into a blockbuster. They concluded that the climax was a blast and rated the film 4.4 out of 5.

Moreover, a fourth netizen also praised musician Ghibran, stating that his work elevated the movie to its peak. They added that his contribution was the second main reason behind the film’s success.

Here are the reactions:

More about Leader

Leader follows the story of an ordinary man who gets caught in a conflict between the underworld and the police. As tensions rise, he must navigate this dangerous situation while protecting himself and those close to him. The film unfolds as a gripping tale of survival, courage, and resilience in the face of escalating threats.

The film is led and produced by Saravanan, with Shaam, Payal Rajput, Andrea Jeremiah , Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baby Iyal, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh, and many others in key roles.

Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the action drama thriller features music composed by Ghibran Vaibodha. The film has Venkatesh S handling the cinematography, while Pradeep E. Ragav serves as the editor.

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