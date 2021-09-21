Leaked Photo: Mahesh Babu to grace Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu has struck the right chord with its target audience and is one of the most-watched show on TV. A lot of celebs are also participating in the show to create excitement among the viewers. The upcoming episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will see superstar Mahesh Babu as the chief guest. Yes, you read that right!

A photo of Mahesh Babu sharing the stage with Jr NTR has leaked online and fans cannot keep calm. Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR's fans cannot keep about this biggest collaboration. Recently, directors SS Rajamouli and Siva Koratala graced the show as the guests. Also, the buzz is Mahesh Babu has won Rs. 25 lakh in the special episode. The show will premiere on the occasion of Dusshera 2021.

The curtain-raiser episode of the show, which is the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati featured Jr NTR's RRR co-star actor Ram Charan.

Talking about the TRP chart, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, in the last week secured the top position beating all the other top shows like Bigg Boss Telugu, comedy show Jabardasth, dance reality show Dhee, and so on. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu registered a record TRP of 11.4 points.

