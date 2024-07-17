LEAKED VIDEO: Airport scene from Ram Charan starrer Game Changer goes viral online; features massive confrontation scene

Ram Charan is all set to bring forth his much-awaited movie Game Changer, directed by Shankar this year. In a recently leaked video that surfaced on the internet, we could see the RRR actor in a massive confrontation scene.

The video showcases Charan in his stylish avatar making a stellar entrance with characters ready for a head-to-head confrontation.

Check out the leaked video from Ram Charan starrer Game Changer

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela recently hit the headlines after the power couple made quite the entrance at Anant-Radhika's wedding. The duo’s simple yet elegant outfits were praised by many, catching the eyes of all around them.

Check out the video:

The upcoming movie, Game Changer starring Ram Charan is said to be a political entertainer with the actor playing the lead role as an honest IAS officer. The film directed by Shankar is written by Jiagarthanda filmmaker Karthi Subbaraj and is likely to feature the protagonist as someone who strives to correct the corrupt actions of the political systems.

Besides Ram Charan, the film also has Kiara Advani playing the lead role, making it her second collaboration with the actor in a movie. The movie also has SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Jayram, and many more playing key roles. The makers of the film unveiled the first single from the movie Jaragandi, earlier this year.

Ram Charan’s work front

Apart from the upcoming Shankar flick, Ram Charan is also teaming up with Upena director Buchi Babu Sana for his next movie, tentatively called RC16. The film is said to be a village-based sports action drama which is likely to have a strong premise as similar to the director’s debut movie.

Moreover, the film has also roped in Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead, making it her second Telugu movie after Jr NTR’s Devara. The makers are also bringing in Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar for a key role with musical maestro AR Rahman crafting the tracks and scores.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to join hands with Pushpa's director Sukumar once again after their hit movie Rangasthalam. The actor’s 17th movie is expected to have a massive premise with Devi Sri Prasad once again joining them.

