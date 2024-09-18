LEAKED VIDEO: Nagarjuna Akkineni exudes pure Rolex vibes as a baddie for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie

Nagarjuna Akkineni who is set to play a key role in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie was spotted in a leaked scene from the shoot, playing a Rolex-like character. The leaked clip which has surfaced on the internet features the actor donning a heavy-set white coat while he portrays an action scene.

The movie being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj features the actor as Simon who is set to play an important part in the film.

Check out the leaked video from Coolie sets here: