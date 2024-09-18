LEAKED VIDEO: Nagarjuna Akkineni exudes pure Rolex vibes as a baddie for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie

In a new leaked video from the sets of Coolie, Nagarjuna Akkineni embodies a baddie like Rolex for the Rajinikanth starrer.

By Goutham S
Published on Sep 18, 2024  |  05:04 PM IST |  656
Coolie LEAKED SCENE: Nagarjuna channels his inner Rolex for Rajinikanth’s movie
Coolie LEAKED SCENE: Nagarjuna channels his inner Rolex for Rajinikanth’s movie (PC: Sun Pictures, X)

Nagarjuna Akkineni who is set to play a key role in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie was spotted in a leaked scene from the shoot, playing a Rolex-like character. The leaked clip which has surfaced on the internet features the actor donning a heavy-set white coat while he portrays an action scene.

The movie being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj features the actor as Simon who is set to play an important part in the film.

Check out the leaked video from Coolie sets here:


Credits: X (formerly Twitter)
