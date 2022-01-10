LEAKED VIDEOS: Rashmika Mandanna enjoys Liger's first glimpse with Vijay Deverakonda and family in Goa

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated New Year in Goa. One of the most loved on-screen jodis in Tollywood, Rashmika and VD also enjoyed watching the first glimpse of Liger. A video of Rashmika hooting and cheering for Vijay as she watches Liger FG with his friends and family has surfaced on social media.

One can see in the video, it was a complete celebration. Also, one cannot miss how excited and proud Vijay Deverakonda's mom is on watching his son in a power-packed role as a MMA fighter. In another leaked video, the Dear Comrade star and Rashmika can be seen enjoying lunch with their friends in Goa.

Take a look at the videos below:

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika expressed how excited she is about Vijay’s film Liger and when their fans can see them together.

“I think we are such good friends. He is literally my best friend off-screen. Both of our energies match and blend. We don't even have to put in an effort for the chemistry. Vijay and I just work on the screen,” she said.

“Regarding our third film together you will have to just ask him. He has been busy shooting for Liger and I have been waiting for that film. I am curious to see what happens next. We will do a film if my timeline and his timeline match,” the Pushpa actress added.